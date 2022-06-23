John Mulaney on Touring With His Infant Son Malcolm: He's a 'Great Roadie'

John Mulaney is living his best dad life -- on tour! The 39-year-old comedian stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday and dished on what it's like to have his 6-month-old son, Malcolm -- whom he shares with Olivia Munn -- traveling with him during his From Scratch tour.

"Malcolm is a great, great roadie," Mulaney told Meyers after confirming the infant was, in fact, on tour with him. "Malcolm loves being on tour. He loved Saratoga Springs."

"He loved the Westin in Buffalo," he continued as the audience laughed. "They had one of those fake fireplaces that's like glowing rocks. And he sat down and goes, 'This is what I'm talking about.' He was so mesmerized."

Mulaney also detailed how his first Father's Day went, joking that Malcolm got him a "plethora of gifts" for the occasion. "I woke up, and I had breakfast with him," he continued. "And his new thing is when I turn the phone on, it's in selfie mode and I put it on video, he slowly grabs it and brings it into his mouth. So all his films have the same twist ending."

Mulaney and Munn welcomed Malcolm in November 2021, and last month, the 41-year-old actress reflected on life with their son in honor of his half birthday.

"6 months ago today Malcolm made me his mama," she wrote alongside a sweet photo of her and Malcolm laying in the grass together. "It’s so much fun getting to know him. He loves meeting people, he loves his best friend Penny and thinks she’s hysterical, he’s tried peanut butter (thank you @mmcnearney + @jimmykimmel )."

"He sleeps through the night 12 hours straight (thank you @mindykaling for sharing your invaluable, trusted and vetted resources), he wakes up from every nap with a huge smile and giggle," Munn continued. "He LOVES when we read him books, he lets out a squeal and kicks his legs whenever his daddy comes home. I can’t stress enough how much he loves bathtime and he loves being outside and looking at the trees and the sky. I love you so much Malcolm Hiệp. Happy 6 months being earthside with us. You lit up our whole world."

Mulaney, meanwhile, opened up about fatherhood while hosting Saturday Night Live in February. "Life is a lot better and happier now," he told the audience. "I have a 12-week-old son. I'm very excited. He's a pretty cool guy for someone who can't vote."