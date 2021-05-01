John Travolta and Bruce Willis to Co-Star In New Movie 27 Years After 'Pulp Fiction'

John Travolta and Bruce Willis are sharing the screen once again. The pair will co-star in the upcoming action film Paradise City, which is set to start production on Monday in Hawaii, according to multiple reports.

The news comes 27 years after Travolta, 67, and Willis, 66, co-starred in 1994's Pulp Fiction. The two have also worked together on 1989's Look Who's Talking and 1990's Look Who's Talking Too -- though Willis only voiced the character of baby Mikey to Travolta's James.

In Paradise City, Willis will play Ryan Swan, a renegade bounty hunter who seeks vengeance on the kingpin of the Hawaiian crime world, played by Travolta, who murdered his father.

Thai actress Praya Lundberg will star opposite the actors as the movie's female lead, Deadline reports.

Travolta recently made headlines when he and his daughter, Ella, recreated his famous Grease dance for a Super Bowl commercial.

"It was magic, because there is no one else in the world whom I would want to dance with than my daughter, Ella," Travolta told Esquire Spain. "It worked on so many levels. First, as a great piece of entertainment that people enjoyed. Second, it allowed me to introduce my daughter on a huge platform, show her talent, her beauty, and also it was a beautiful tribute for her mother [the late Kelly Preston]."

On his end, the actor said he was looking for "musicals, good dramas and good comedies."

"I'm very selective right now because I have the privilege to be so," he noted. "I'm just figuring out what's next. The best thing I can do is try to get to the point in my life that allows me to be able to enjoy it, experiment with dance and music, and enjoy other people's company. If you can enjoy your life and at the same time enjoy being with the people around you, enjoy the dancing and music, you've made it."

