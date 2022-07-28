John Travolta Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at His Glamorous Family Travel

John Travolta is having an unforgettable summer with his kids! On Wednesday, the 68-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a minute-long video compilation of his family's glamorous summer vacation.

In the clip, John and his kids, Ella, 22, and Benjamin, 11, along with a group of people, boarded a private plane to kick off the fun. Once they landed, they group hiked in Iceland, before heading to Greece and Dubai.

The family's travels also took them to cities, beaches and deserts, and included activities such as boating, eating out and visiting camels.

John Travolta/Instagram

The Travoltas once again got on their private plane and enjoyed a fancy meal, before landing in France and taking in the sights in Paris.

"Summer family and friends vacation with a bit of business too!" John captioned the video.

John shares his kids with his late wife, Kelly Preston, who died in 2020 after a battle with cancer. The couple also had a son, Jett, who died in 2009 at age 16.