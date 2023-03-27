Johnny Depp Reveals He's Been Living Quietly in the English Countryside in Rare Interview

Johnny Depp is speaking out about the kind of life he prefers. In the latest issue of the U.K. publication Somerset Life Magazine, the 59-year-old actor revealed that he currently lives in the English countryside -- out of the spotlight.

According to Depp, part of the appeal of living outside of Hollywood is being able to go under the radar, while doing normal every day things, such as grocery shopping.

"British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbor without going over the top," the Pirates of the Caribbean star tells the magazine, per multiple outlets. "I don't mind if people want an autograph or a brief chat but not when I am having some private time with my family. I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don't mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded."

Depp shared that his preference for a low-key lifestyle may come as a surprise to some. However, because he is a "shy" person, the living arrangement is perfect for him.

"In truth, I'm quite a shy person," he says. "That's one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me -- and that's nice."

According to the Evening Standard, Depp purchased the property -- a 12-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 19th-century style mansion -- in 2014.

"I just love places with character,” Depp says. "I have various houses in various places and they all mean something special. I don’t have them just to say I own them, I have them for use and because they are a bit special."

The Sweeney Todd actor added that one of the many things he loves about Britain is that "everywhere you go there is history and buildings with great character."

Depp has been keeping a low profile since the defamation case he brought against his ex-wife, Amber Heard in 2022. Following weeks of back-and-forth in the courtroom, the jury ultimately sided with Depp in June, and the actor was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The punitive damages, however, were later reduced to $350,000 in accordance with the state's statutory cap.

In December, Heard settled her defamation lawsuit with her ex -- putting an official end to the lengthy court saga.