Johnny Depp to Make Appearance During Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Special

Johnny Depp is in fact teaming up with Rihanna. ET can confirm the Pirates of the Caribbean star will be featured in the singer's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show.

A source confirms to ET that Depp will make a featured guest appearance in the show set to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Nov. 9. The source adds that Depp will be the first male to appear in this "star moment" of the show like other guests (Cindy Crawford, Erykah Badu) have done so in the past. Depp has already filmed his part.

Depp's appearance in the fashion show will come a little over a month after he made a cameo as a Moon Person at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. In a pre-recorded video, the actor appeared when a full-sized astronaut descended from the rafters, and the black face cover pulled back to reveal Depp's face.

"Hey, you know what? I needed the work," Depp intoned before the show kicked off in earnest.

In a later appearance, Depp's astronaut floated across above the crowd and joked, "I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, any ol’ thing you need… Anything, you name it. So, oh, I’m also a dentist."

When Rihanna teased the show in an Instagram video back on Oct. 25, Depp's name was not on the list of featured guests. The all-star lineup of musicians, models, actors and dancers include Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell. There will be special appearances from Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, Zach Miko, and many more.

Ralph, the Abbott Elementary star, recently spoke with ET at the 2022 Women in Film Honors gala and recalled getting the call from the Savage X Fenty creator.

"You get a phone call and an invitation asking, 'Will you be savage on the runway?' And I was like, 'Uh yeah, yes,'" Ralph told ET.

"She has the most incredible team, they're very knowledgeable. You know, I always say that the vibe starts from the very top so they really work very hard to be accommodating and just into you," the Emmy winner shared of her experience on set with Rihanna. "They made sure my lingerie was just nip tucked in all the right and perfect places and I was like magic."

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 premieres on Prime Video on Nov. 9