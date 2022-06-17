Johnny Knoxville Files for Divorce From Naomi Nelson After 11 Years of Marriage

Johnny Knoxville is calling it quits with Naomi Nelson. The Jackass star has filed for divorce.

According to legal documents, obtained by ET, Knoxville filed for divorce on Tuesday. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. It's worth noting that Knoxville also lists the date of separation as Sept. 24, 2021. That's interesting because that's the date of their 11-year wedding anniversary.

Knoxville and Nelson share two children -- daughter Arlo, 10, and son Rocko, 2. According to the legal documents, Knoxville wants joint legal and joint physical custody.

Earlier this year, Knoxville told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show that, following a bull stunt on Jackass Forever, he suffered a brain hemorrhage and went into depression, which resulted in him taking medication for the first time ever.

"The bull hit was the worst hit I've ever taken from a bull or maybe period," he told Stern. Knoxville had the injuries to prove it: a broken wrist, broken ribs and brain injury.

“My brain was just playing tricks on me. I got really depressed and over-focused on things," he added. "I did have to start medication for the first time in my life...It completely turned me around -- that and, you know, doing therapy. It was a really hard recovery from this last injury, but I'm great now. I feel like I’m the healthiest I've ever been."

Knoxville was previously married to fashion designer Melanie Lynn Clapp from 1995 to 2008. They share one child together, Madison, a writer and actress who has contributed to the Jackass franchise.