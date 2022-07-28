JoJo Siwa Elaborates on 'Rough' Encounter With Candace Cameron Bure

For the first time since sparking her feud with Candace Cameron Bure after labeling the Full House star as the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met, JoJo Siwa is explaining her side of the since-settled beef.

In video obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the 19-year-old So You Think You Can Dance judge elaborated on the root of the conflict, which was revealed in a video Bure posted on Instagram earlier this week.

"You know, I had a rough experience when I was little," Siwa says in the video that was filmed Tuesday while she was out running errands. "I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn't a good time for her."

Siwa noted that the experience wasn't to say that Bure was "an awful human," but the experience did make her feel some type of way as an 11-year-old.

"I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn't mean that she's the worst human ever," she shares.

She adds, "It just, you know, it was a rough experience for me."

Also on Tuesday, Bure took to her Instagram and posted a video in which she said she got on the phone with Siwa and figured out the issue.

"She said, ‘You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old,'" Bure explained, “’and we were all on the red carpet and I had come up to you and I said, can I have a picture with you? and you said to me, not right now. And then proceeded to do what you were doing, and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'"

ET was actually with Bure at the Fuller House premiere in question when Siwa hit the red carpet and Bure acknowledged being overwhelmed at the time, telling us she was "tired."

Bure, who seemingly addressed the drama on Monday by posting a Bible verse on her Instagram Story, said she immediately apologized to Siwa, whose TikTok challenge video last weekend triggered the backlash.

The Fuller House star added that Siwa said she didn't think the "silly" TikTok video would get so much attention. Whatever the case, Bure said that she and Siwa "had all the feels and it was all good." She added, "There's no drama. That's the tea."