JoJo Siwa Is Nearly Unrecognizable After She Gets a Makeover From James Charles -- See Her Look

JoJo Siwa continues to surprise fans with her makeovers. The latest one includes a no bow, no glitter, glamorous look done by James Charles. The YouTube beauty blogger posted a video on Friday where he does the former Dance Moms star's makeup -- and the results are flawless!

"This is my dream, and my nightmare at the same time," Siwa says in the clip, with Charles sharing that he's been asking to give her a makeover for two years. "Getting my makeup done is just, like a NO. I like to do it, I don't let anybody else do it. It's just a no. My hair, even more so."

As the makeover gets underway, the two speak about their careers, Siwa's early days on Dance Moms and more. When the time comes to unveil Siwa's look, she's just as shocked as viewers are.

"I don't know how you got me to do this!" she exclaims. "I will say it's very pretty and you did a wonderful job on the hair and the makeup. The makeup is stunning…It's obviously, it's not me. You know how I showed up here in sparkles, hot pink and neon…I feel like a different version. I feel like I'm Joelle right now."

Following the video, fans couldn't help but rave about Siwa's look, with NikkieTutorials, whose real name is Nikkie de Jager, commenting on how much the dancer and her looked alike.

"HELLO GUYS... it’s my TWIN 👀✨," she tweeted.

Earlier this year, Siwa shocked fans when she ditched her signature blonde hair and bow for a new brunette look. However, just days after she showed off her darker locks, she was back to blonde.

"We back," she wrote alongside a June TikTok. On her Instagram, Siwa also showed off the lighter shade in a picture where she is smiling and holding up a peace sign.

"Brown hair was fun.... but blonde is my thing," the entertainer captioned her pic.

"It's hilarious," Siwa said of the massive response from fans after she ditched her ponytail. "I knew it would be a shock to people ... I knew it was going to be like, 'Oh my gosh, JoJo put her hair down,' because people just don't see that. But I also did not expect it to go as [viral] as it did."

"The bow will never be over," she added. "I mean, the bow is my life. I've loved it ever since I was little. It's become who I am."

