JoJo Siwa Is Now a Brunette -- See Her New Look

JoJo Siwa has a new look for the summer! The 17-year-old dancer is known for her signature blonde ponytail and bow, but now she's gone brunette. In a video posted on her TikTok on Friday, dressed in an all-pink look, Siwa sings along to Miley Cyrus' "Can't Be Tamed." As she spins around, she is then seen with her darker locks in a ponytail.

In another Instagram clip, she also shows off her freshly-dyed hair. This time, her hair is down and she quickly shows it off before walking off camera.

"Wait for it….." Siwa simply captioned the post.

Meanwhile, that same day, Siwa took to social media to address accusations that one of her dancers in her new "Nonstop" music video was wearing blackface. In a lengthy post, the former Dance Moms star set the record straight and explained that the kids in her circus-themed video were dressed as animals.

"I would like to address the music video that we shot for ‘NONSTOP' in February. We’re talking about kids dressing up as circus animals! No one in my video is wearing blackface. It’s awful that anyone’s mind would even go there," she wrote in part. "Kids dressing in animal costumes, having their faces painted to look like animals, acting the part."

Siwa also touched on backlash she received for unfollowing and blocking people online.

"I was tired of seeing the personal hate on me. Some people will do anything for attention and that includes being mean," she explained. "People were sending me really horrible and disgusting messages about my appearance, my sexuality, my content, and overall just being hateful."

ET recently spoke with Siwa about her music video, career and breaking the internet with her makeovers.

"It's hilarious," Siwa said of the massive response from fans after she ditched her ponytail. "I knew it would be a shock to people ... I knew it was going to be like, 'Oh my gosh, JoJo put her hair down,' because people just don't see that. But I also did not expect it to go as [viral] as it did."

"The bow will never be over," she added. "I mean, the bow is my life. I loved it ever since I was little. It's become who I am."

See more of ET's exclusive interview with Siwa, below.