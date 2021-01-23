Jojo Siwa Opens Up About Her Sexuality After Coming Out: 'I've Never Been So Happy'

Jojo Siwa is happier than ever before. The 17-year-old star took to Instagram on Saturday to thank her followers for "the most endless amount of love and support" after coming out.

"I am really, really, happy! And now that the world gets to see this side of my life, it makes me really really happy," she expressed in her 15-minute video. "Now that I got to share that with the world, it's awesome…I want people to know that there is so much love in the world and it is so incredible!"

She noted that her career has always made her "super happy," but that "personally" she's never felt happier.

"Somebody said, 'What label are you?' And you know, I have thought about this and the reason I am not ready to say this answer is because I really don't know this answer," Siwa shared. "I think humans are awesome. I think humans are really incredible people."

"I want to share everything with the world, I really do. But I also want to keep things in my life private until they're ready to be public," she added. "What matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's OK and that it's awesome, and that the world is there for you."

The singer and dancer added that she knows that it might be harder for other people to come out, but she said, from experience, that coming out is so much easier these days.

"It's been 48 hours of the world knowing, right? I think so. It's been the best 48 hours," she said, touching on her "Best Gay Cousin Ever" shirt and revealing TikTok from earlier in the week. "Last night I laid in bed and was like, 'Whoa, this is really awesome. I am so happy'....I've never been so happy."

When asked how long she has been part of the LGBTQ community, she replied that she "doesn't know."

"I think my whole life because my whole life I have really, really been…I liked people but I had never fallen in love before. But I always believed that my person was just going to be my person," she noted. "If that person happened to be a boy, then great. If that person happened to be a girl, great."

She also assured fans that her sexuality was not the reason she and her ex-boyfriend, Mark Bontempo, broke up.

The entertainer also touched on how she's received support from her parents. "You know what my dad said? He said, 'Hey man, love is universal.' My parents have known," she revealed. "My mom said she's known for the last two years."

She added that her mom told her, "Yeah, 'About two years ago was when I said, I don't think you only like boys and that's totally OK.' They have always been so, everything...My family is awesome."

The former Dance Moms star concluded by sending messages of love and support to her fans, telling them to live their life to their fullest.

"I love you guys, I have your backs for forever," she expressed. "If I can give you any advice, do what makes you happy."