JoJo Siwa Says 'Dancing With the Stars' Has Put Her in a 'Really Happy Place' (Exclusive)

JoJo Siwa is in a great headspace thanks to her time on Dancing With the Stars! The 18-year-old Internet sensation embraced her spooky side on Monday's show, dressing up as Pennywise, the creepy clown from It, for Horror Night. Her jazz performance earned her and pro partner Jenna Johnson a perfect score for the second week in a row.

"It's hard getting that because then we do put ourselves in the position of like, 'Oh, well, we want to maintain that,'" Johnson told ET's Lauren Zima after the show. "But we have the same mentality going into each week. We are just going to do the best that we can. We are going to outdo ourselves."

Siwa was especially excited to embrace her scary side for this week's performance.

"I feel like we got to do Sandy and Frenchie, we were pretty. We got to do Argentine tango, we were pretty. I feel like we get one chance to not be hot, to not be pretty, to not be beautiful," Siwa explained. "We are, like, terrifying and scary."

ET confirmed that Siwa recently went through a breakup with her girlfriend of less than a year, Kylie Prew. And though she didn't comment on the split, she did talk about how the show has helped her mental state during this time.

"We can thank this one for making me feel better about myself," Siwa said of Johnson. "This show, for me, has put me in a really happy place and makes me feel like myself. I think that is something I am really, really appreciative of. It's so real, and it is what it is."

Siwa has also tightly bonded with Johnson, even becoming an honorary member of Johnson's family.

"I have not only gained the best experience while being here and gained so much happiness while being here, but also my best friend while being here and my sister," Siwa said of Johnson. "When her sisters called me yesterday an honorary sister, I was like, 'Oh, I travelled to the family.' I really am a sister. I really appreciate this."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 a.m. ET on ABC.