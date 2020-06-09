Jon Cryer Fires Back After Rep. Matt Gaetz Says Charlie Sheen 'Carried' 'Two and a Half Men'

Jon Cryer isn't having it. The Two and a Half Men star fired back at Rep. Matt Gaetz on Saturday, after the Republican congressman tweeted that Charlie Sheen "totally carried" the show.

Earlier on Saturday, Cryer had criticized Gaetz in a series of tweets, sharing that he was endorsing his Democratic opponent, Phil Ehr.

"Rep. @mattgaetz invited a white supremacist to the State of the Union, attempted to intimidate a federal witness, and endorsed a sociopathic bigot who applauded the deaths of migrants for congress," Cryer claimed in his tweet. "I just donated to his opponent @PhilEhr https://ehrforcongress.com."

Gaetz took notice, writing in response, "Charlie Sheen totally carried two and a half men."

Charlie Sheen totally carried two and a half men. https://t.co/bNxQ9EegY7 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 6, 2020

"Is that why, after he left, it lasted for 4 more years and I won an Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy?" Cryer asked, firing back.

"What's an Emmy? An award Hollywood gives itself?" Gaetz tweeted. "I win elections."

Cryer added on Sunday that his tweet to Gaetz "wasn't meant as a slam on Charlie." "He was undeniably the star of the show. And a fantastic actor," he said of Sheen. "Despite his issues, we had many more highs than lows. But you can’t say he 'carried' a show that lasted four years without him."

And FWIW, this wasn’t meant as a slam on Charlie.



He was undeniably the star of the show. And a fantastic actor. Despite his issues, we had many more highs than lows.



But you can’t say he “carried” a show that lasted four years without him. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 6, 2020

Two and a Half Men premiered in 2003, starring Cryer and Sheen as brothers Alan and Charlie Harper, respectively. The show went on hiatus in 2011 when Sheen entered rehab, and soon after, he was fired following a series of public criticisms of series creator Chuck Lorre and CBS. Sheen’s character was killed off the next season.

Ashton Kutcher joined the show, playing a billionaire businessman and the buyer of Charlie’s house after his death. The sitcom -- for which Cryer won Emmys in 2009 and 2012 --- ended in 2015.

