Jordan Davis Welcomes Second Child With Wife Kristen

Congrats are in order for Jordan and Kristen Davis! The couple have welcomed their second child together, a son named Locklan Joseph, Jordan announced on Instagram on Sunday.

"God is good…Locklan Joseph arrived yesterday, and he is perfect," Jordan wrote alongside sweet photos of his baby boy. "Kristen is the toughest person I’ve ever met and she did such an amazing job getting him here."



"Momma and baby are both doing great and I am so blessed to get to be Locklan and Eloise’s Dad," the country singer added.

Little Locklan comes four years after Jordan and Kristen married in 2017. The singer and his wife welcomed daughter Eloise in November 2019, and exclusively shared the first photos with ET.

Jordan and Kristen didn't find out Eloise's sex before she was born, and the singer told ET at the 2019 CMA Awards that he wasn't planning on taking the same approach with his second child.

"If we’re blessed enough to have another child, I want to find out what it is," he said. "Because I’m tired of calling it 'the baby' or 'it.' I want to know 'him' or 'her!'"

