Jordan Peele Says There's More Story to Tell in His 'Nope' Universe

Yep, there may be more Nope. Academy Award-winning director Jordan Peele told The New York Times he's noticed rabid fans of his sci-fi thriller have paid attention that a character was cut from the film, but his story may be told in the future.

More specifically, it was brought to Peele's attention that speculation is rampant on Reddit with fans figuring out a character named Nobody -- and credited to actor Michael Busch on IMDb -- never actually appeared in the movie. Peele seemed impressed that eagle-eyed fans figured that out before he teased a Nope sequel.

"People are doing a lot of interesting detective work," he told The Times. "The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that. Which is another frustrating way of saying, I'm glad people are paying attention. I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We're not over telling all of these stories."

Another theory among Nope fans? That Daniel Kaluuya's character, OJ, is alive at the end of the film.

"I think I made a film that has a very clear sequence of events as to what happened. I think it is very clear, and I will leave that at that," Peele said.

He added, "When a story works, it's because I'm tapping into a story within somebody. What I find interesting is, what did you first think? I know what I thought, but what you thought is what's more important to me."

There's also the shoe pointing upward and the meaning behind it. The shoe appears in several scenes in the film, but fans thirsting for answers will have to wait for clarity. Why? Peele says it's the "question I get the most" but also the "least inclined to answer with anything defining, at least at the moment."

"But I can say," he continued, "from a character-driven standpoint, the scene is about a moment in which a dissociative psychological switch gets flipped for the character. It is about a moment that changes something within you."

At the premiere of Nope, Peele told ET's Kevin Frazier if he intentionally makes his films confusing to "mess with folks."

"I like to make a movie that you can watch in a different way," Peele explained at the time. "You can watch and analyze and talk with your friends or you can just kinda shut off and watch, and have a good time. When people tell me they watch the movie over and over again, I'm fascinated with that because every time they watch it, I feel like they watch it in a different way."

Nope is Peele's third film. It's racked up more than $100 million at the box office since its July release. His 2017 directorial debut, Get Out, earned critical acclaim, and he went on to win an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. The film was also nominated for Best Picture, and Peele was nominated for Best Director.

He also directed, wrote and produced 2019's Us.