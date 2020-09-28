Jordyn Woods Goes Instagram Official With Karl-Anthony Towns: Pics!

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns are Instagram official. The rumored couple is rumored no more, as they took to social media over the weekend to share PDA pics.

The couple recently jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to celebrate Woods' 23rd birthday. She marked her "Jordyn Year" last Wednesday, and on Saturday, she and Towns posted romantic pics from their celebration on social media.

"I found you, then I found me🤍," Woods captioned a pic of her and Towns, 24, wearing matching Versace swimsuits.

The NBA player wrote alongside his own post, "There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights 💫." He tagged his location as "Love."

The couple had previously posted about each other (and his birthday gifts for her) on their Instagram Stories.The Minnesota Timberwolves star showered the birthday girl with designer bags worth over $50,000, including an ostrich Hermes Birkin, a second Birkin and a crystal-covered Chanel bag. He also gifted her a signed Michael Jordan jersey, which sells for about $8,000.

Romance rumors between the two first sparked back in August 2019. However, at the time, Woods said on Instagram that "Karl is like a brother to me." Things have clearly since changed. See more on Woods in the video below.