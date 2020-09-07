Josh Brolin Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Kathryn Boyd

Josh Brolin's wife, Kathryn Boyd, is pregnant with their second child together! The 52-year-old actor announced the good news on Thursday, sharing a picture of the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Westlyn, hugging 32-year-old Boyd's baby bump.

"Love is just a continued processing of awe that one simply has to surrender to with wild laughter and runaway tears," Brolin captioned the sweet picture on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Boyd shared a picture of her giving Westlyn a kiss while wearing a black crop top showing off her noticeable baby bump, revealing that she's due in December.

"The Brolin’s are a growin’!!" she wrote. "Our little December babe is on the way.... 🌱."

Brolin and Boyd got married in September 2016, and welcomed Westlyn in November 2018. Brolin is also dad to 26-year-old Eden and 32-year-old Trevor from his first marriage to Alice Adair. He was also previously married to actress Diane Lane, and they divorced in 2013 after nine years of marriage.

Back in June 2018, Brolin talked to ET about looking forward to having children with his wife at the premiere of his film, Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

"I'm always excited about kids," he said. "I prefer being around kids. You know, they have the imagination. They're fun."

"I've heard other people be like, 'Kid's sitting there, he's staring at nothing, he's slobbering, like, what's the point?'" he continued. "The point is to sit there and slobber with him. That's the point."

Watch the video below for more: