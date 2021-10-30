Jovita Moore, Atlanta News Anchor, Dead at 53 from Brain Cancer

Jovita Moore has died. The Atlanta news anchor died on Oct. 28, seven months after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, her longtime station, WSB-TV, announced on Friday. She was 53.

"She passed last night, as she wanted, with her family by her side. She passed peacefully," her co-anchor at WSB-TV, Justin Farmer, said on-air. "... There is no making sense of a tragic death such as this, it's pain that's going to stay for a while."

A New York native, Moore earned her master's degree in broadcast journalism from Columbia University, and interned at The New York Times. She worked at stations in Arkansas and Memphis before starting at WSB-TV in 1998. She became a main anchor at the station in 2012.

Doctors discovered two masses on Moore's brain in April, after she became forgetful and disoriented. After a surgery, she was diagnosed with glioblastoma, the most common form of brain cancer.

The station encouraged viewers to honor Moore's memory with a donation to Our House Atlanta or The National Brain Tumor Society.

Following news of her death, many took to Twitter to remember the Atlanta-area staple.

"Jovita Moore We know you fought with all you had! I will miss your beautiful smile and warm laughter, let alone seeing you in my living room everyday," Tyler Perry wrote. "You will be missed greatly my friend. Many heartfelt prayers to your family. May your soul travel well! Life is but a moment."

"Rest in Heavenly Peace, Beautiful Jovita," Holly Robinson Peete tweeted, with Don Lemon noting that it was "a very sad day," and Bernice King calling Moore "a great one."

Both senators from Georgia, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, remembered Moore on Twitter, as did Governor Brian Kemp who praised the late anchor for her "strength, courage, and grace."

"Very sad news to learn of Jovita Moore’s passing. Jovita had such a good spirit—beautiful inside and out—and I always enjoyed chatting with her. Sending light to @WSBTV and all who loved her," Warnock wrote. "She will be missed, and may God’s peace and her life lessons abide with her children."

"Jovita was a trailblazer, great journalist, and an Atlanta icon. Her years of service informing the public of current events and holding the powerful to account are deeply appreciated," Ossoff wrote. "I extend my heartfelt condolences to her friends, family, and colleagues at this difficult moment."

Sen. @ossoff Statement on Passing of WSB-TV Anchor Jovita Moore pic.twitter.com/NEjC0Pazw1 — Ossoff's Office (@SenOssoff) October 29, 2021

Moore is survived by her mother, Yvonne, and her children, Shelby, Joshua, and Lauren.