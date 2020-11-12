J.P. Rosenbaum Jokes a Sponge Bath Is 'Outta the Question' As Ex Ashley Hebert Drives Him Home from Surgery

Ashley Hebert is helping out her ex. Nearly two months after she and J.P. Rosenbaum, her husband of almost eight years, announced that they'd split, the former Bachelorette star gave her ex a lift home following his surgery.

Rosenbaum took to his Instagram Story on Thursday to reveal his ride home from a meniscus repair surgery, sharing a pic of a masked-up Hebert driving while he sat in the backseat, according to screenshots obtained by People.

"My chauffeur. Needless to say a sponge bath is outta the question," he quipped. The outlet reports that Hebert shared Rosenbaum's post on her story as well.

Rosenbaum proposed to Hebert on her season finale of The Bachelorette in 2011. They married in a televised wedding in December 2012. The pair, who share Fordham, 6, and Essex, 4, announced their split in October on Instagram.

In her post, Hebert revealed that the split came after "months of separation," calling the decision to end things "amicable."

"We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children," she wrote in part. "... Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children."

Rosenbaum expressed "extreme sadness" in his post, adding that his and Hebert's problems had been ongoing for "quite a while."

"Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage," he wrote in part. "I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot of life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage."

