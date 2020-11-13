Jude Law Talks 'The Nest' and Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beasts' Role Being Recast (Exclusive)

The show must go on. Following Johnny Depp's announcement that he'd been "asked to resign" from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, former co-star Jude Law spoke to ET about Depp's departure and news that the role of Grindelwald would be recast.

"It's an enormous film, and there are many, many layers to it. It's probably one of the biggest productions I've ever worked on," he told ET's Rachel Smith. "And in a situation like this, you defer to the studio. That's all you can do. Because you have to turn up and play your part."

"It was unusual for me because, in fact, on this particular role," Law continued, "Johnny had actually only done a day's filming, I think, on his own."

Warner Bros. confirmed Depp's exit last Friday, while ET learned that production -- which is currently underway -- would not be interrupted by the recasting process. The film is slated to open in 2022.

"In a franchise like this, it's the studio and the company that make the big decisions," reiterated Law. "And you have to go along with those, because we're just a member of the team."

Law spoke with ET while promoting his new drama, The Nest, in which he co-stars with Carrie Coon as a couple who find themselves fish out of water after relocating to England. "I'm just such fans of both of theirs. They're such incredible actors," director Sean Durkin said. "I had a sense that they would have a great chemistry onscreen, we got together, and it was apparent that that was there."

The film unfolds as a portrait of a marriage between a scheming businessman and his put-upon wife, each forced to confront the ugly truths they uncover about one another.

"It looks at the effort it takes to make a marriage work. It's not a drama about a family dealing with loss or deception or divorce -- it's just looking at how they learn to recognize and work out each other," Law explained.

"There aren't many films that look at families like that," he added. "That's what most of us deal with on a day-in, day-out basis. Because relationships are complicated and hard. They should be, because humans are complicated and hard."

The Nest is available on demand Nov. 17.