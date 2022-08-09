Judge Grants Lori Loughlin Permission to Enter Canada Following College Admissions Conviction

Lori Loughlin has been granted permission to go to Canada. On Aug. 4, the 58-year-old actress filed a memorandum with U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton requesting permission for her to travel to Canada for a filming job, according to court documents obtained by ET. Her request was granted one day later, the docs show.

The week-long work trip, which the District of Massachusetts Probation Office was in support of, will take place in either September or October should Loughlin accept the job, per the docs.

Judge Gorton approved Loughlin's request, though the final decision about whether or not the actress is allowed to cross the U.S. border is up to the Canadian government.

The travel decision came two years after Loughlin pleaded guilty for her part in the college admissions scandal. At the time, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in custody, two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine. Per the docs, Loughlin has completed her community service requirement and paid the fine.

In March 2021, a source told ET that Loughlin was "excited to work again" after her release from prison.

"Lori's been offered many opportunities to open up about what she has been through, but she can't seem to find the right words," the source said. "She fears no matter what she says, people can't get past this. At this point, she just wants to move forward and focus on the positive."

Then, in December, Loughlin returned to work, appearing on GAC's When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas.