Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Finalize Divorce Nearly Two Years After Breakup

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are officially going their separate ways. ET can confirm that the couple has finalized their divorce after Hough filed a declaration for uncontested dissolution on Tuesday.

"The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court," reads the declaration, which also notes that Hough waived her right to spousal support.

Once the judge signs off on this, the two will officially be divorced.

The triple-threat star and former NHL pro announced their separation in May 2020 after nearly three years of marriage.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," the pair said in a joint statement at the time. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

In November 2020, Hough filed for divorce. "Julianne and Brooks gave it their all and finally came to the realization that they aren’t meant to be together," a source told ET shortly after the former Dancing With the Stars pro filed. "The extra time they spent together after their separation was needed and they are both in a good place."

Hough, 33, and Laich, 38, have since moved on romantically. This past summer, Laich was linked to CrossFit athlete Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir, while Hough was spotted kissing model Charlie Wilson in November.