'Jurassic World: Dominion' Will Resume Filming in July Following Coronavirus Shutdowns

Hollywood is ready to roll cameras on one of its first major studio films following industry-wide shutdowns due to the coronavirus, as Jurassic World: Dominion will resume production in the U.K. the week of July 6, ET can confirm.

The Jurassic World threequel began filming in late February -- as revealed by director Colin Trevorrow's "Day One" snapshot -- before shutting down in early March amid the still-ongoing global pandemic. When production does resume, it will do so under the following safety protocols:

Jurassic World: Dominion is commissioning a private medical facility called Your Doctor to manage the entire production’s medical requirements. This takes the form of COVID-19, fever and antibody testing but also they will review all hand sanitizer, social distancing measures, updates to government and best practice guidelines. Your Doctor will continually update the production's safety measures as the science and environment changes and are available for cast consultations to review health and safety concerns.

The studio has commissioned Your Doctor who will test all crew before they start on the production. They will then test the crew at times throughout production. The whole crew will also be antibody tested.

All crew will be temperature tested every day and not allowed on site until complete. Two walk-through temperature testing stations are being built at each end of Pinewood Studios with capacity of 1,000 crew over 2 hours. Each test station will have a compliment of doctors, nurses & isolation booths. Crew are verified that they have been tested by a bespoke RFID system that registers when a crew member has been temperature tested. Crew are also given a paper wristband for easy identification by security as a fall back. Additional temperature test stations will be set up on location as required.

The studio is putting up a total of 1,800 signs across Pinewood and more on location. Signs including ones that limit the total crew that can be in each office, kitchen, welfare unit and workshop to signs that remind crew of six feet of separation and one-way systems in operation.

The studio is rolling out a full COVID training program to be undertaken by all staff before starting. They will also do specific training for specialist groups (ex. costume and makeup).

The studio is manufacturing 150 hand sanitizer stations to be positioned at strategic points around Pinewood Studios. In addition, they are placing an extra 60 sinks. All crew members will also be given an individual hand sanitizer bottle when they start.

Production will double the cleaning recommendations and employ a large cleaning team who will constantly clean all the touch points across the site in addition to all common areas, toilets, welfare and kitchens. They will clean with specialized antiviral sprays appropriate to the situation. In the evenings all toilets, communal areas, welfare areas, kitchens, trucks and sets will be antiviral fogged. Props, grip, SFX and camera will use specialized antistatic cleaning systems.

The studio is setting up a "Greenzone" for the shooting cast and crew which will have an enhanced testing environment. The "Greenzone" will be policed to stop any untested crew from coming in as a further measure to prevent any spread of COVID.

Universal will have additional security detail maintaining the temperature testing centers and a further team who will check crew are eligible to go into the protected greenzones. Security team will be trained in COVID measures to ensure that the required operations are followed.