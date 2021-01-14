Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stauses' Divorce Is Finalized

Things are officially over for Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause.

ET has learned that the This Is Us actor and the Selling Sunset star's divorce case was settled in a confidential mediation. While there were never any court appearances, the two had an agreement and are waiting for the court to process the paperwork. They mediated the case in July of 2020, and a settlement was reached that same month. Everything was signed off by both parties by December 2020, and they are awaiting a judge to sign off. US Weekly was first to report the news.

Hartley filed for divorce from Stause in November 2019, after two years of marriage. He is currently dating his former The Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas. Stause, on her end, has coupled up with Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe.

A source tells ET, "Justin has moved on from Chrishell. He’s happy with Sofia and just wants to keep things moving, grow and go on with his life."

The source notes, the actor "has been ready to put this relationship behind him and focus on what’s to come."

Hartley and Pernas went Instagram official on New Year's Eve, posting photos of the two cozying up. The couple first sparked romance rumors in May when they were spotted kissing.

A source told ET at the time that Hartley and Pernas "are newly dating and are enjoying their time together. The couple has spent time together during quarantine and has taken the time to get to know one another better, as they have worked together in the past but weren’t romantic."

Stause connected with Motsepe after participating in season 29 of DWTS. While she was paired with Gleb Savchenko, and the two were falsely rumored to be romantically involved, she and Motsepe went public with their relationship in December.

