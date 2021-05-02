Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Are Married

Congrats are in order for Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas!

A source told ET on Monday that the two are officially married. "Justin and Sofia have only been married for a short period of time and their ceremony was private," the source says. "The couple had an instant chemistry and early on discussed marriage." People was first to report the news.

Rumors that the couple said "I do" heated up over the weekend, when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Hartley, 44, and Pernas, 31, were both sporting what appeared to be matching wedding rings at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles. The outing marked their first red carpet together as a couple.

Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Hartley and Pernas were also photographed wearing bands on their left ring ringers at the beach in Malibu, California, earlier this month, in photos obtained by Page Six.

News of Hartley and Pernas' nuptials comes just four months after the actor finalized his divorce from Chrishell Stause. Hartley filed for divorce from the Dancing With the Stars alum in November 2019 after two years of marriage. "Once Justin’s divorce was finalized in February it made the next step of marrying Sofia more of a reality," a source told ET on Monday.

The This Is Us star began dating Pernas last May, with the two making their relationship Instagram official on New Year's Eve.

"Justin and Sofia are newly dating and are enjoying their time together," a source told ET of the former The Young and the Restless co-stars last year. "The couple has spent time together during quarantine and has taken the time to get to know one another better, as they have worked together in the past but weren’t romantic."

Speaking to ET last July, Hartley admitted he was "a happy guy."

"I sleep like a baby. I don't have anything on my mind," he said. "I treat people the way I want to be treated and I have lovely friends who love me and I love them. And I've got this wonderful daughter, and I've got a great family, and I am a very, very lucky, lucky individual."

Prior to Pernas and Stause, Hartley was married to his Passions co-star, Lindsay Korman, from 2004 to 2012. They share one child together, 16-year-old daughter Isabella. Hear more in the video below.