Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and More to Perform During Joe Biden Inaugural TV Special

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration is going to be complete with A-list stars! On Wednesday, one week before the president-elect and vice president-elect are sworn in, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced that Tom Hanks will host a star-studded, primetime special, Celebrating America.

The 90-minute special will celebrate the new administration, as well as showcase the American people's resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation.

In addition to speeches from the newly-minted president and vice president, the special will feature performances by stars including Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemons. More performers are expected to be announced in the coming days.

During an appearance on the Today show Wednesday, Timberlake expressed excitement for his upcoming performance.

"I got the phone call to be asked [to perform at the inauguration], and I was just like, 'Uh, yes!'" Timberlake recalled. "I’m very excited. There’s a song that I wrote with a new artist who was just nominated for a GRAMMY, Ant Clemons, and we wrote a song called 'Better Days.' We’re going to be performing it at the inauguration. So incredibly excited. What an honor."

He also posted about his upcoming gig on Instagram.

"A few months ago, during lockdown, @antclemons and I wrote a song together called BETTER DAYS. (I actually recorded my final vocals for this song on election night...)," Timberlake wrote alongside a compilation video of himself and Clemons making the song. "This past year brought a lot of frustration, grief, anger -- and there were times when it was easy to feel powerless. This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful... and keep working towards a better, more equal future." ⠀ ⠀

"I’m very honored to announce we will be performing this song on January 20th for the Presidential Inauguration," he continued. "We have a long way to go to fix, undo, and rebuild this country... but I hope now, despite the past four years, we are on our way."

Lovato celebrated the news on Instagram as well, writing, "I’m SO honored to announce that I will be joining @joebiden & @kamalaharris for their special event, 'Celebrating America' on January 20th at 8:30pm."

"I was left speechless when I was asked to perform!" she added. "Tune in with various tv networks & live streaming services 🇺🇸 @bideninaugural #Inauguration2021"

In addition to the sure-to-be incredible performances, the special will celebrate American heroes who are helping their fellow Americans through COVID-19, including frontline workers, health care workers, teachers, citizens giving back, and those who are breaking barriers.

Celebrating America will air live Jan. 20 on CBS, ABC, NBC, MSNBC and CNN at 8:30 PM ET/PT. It will also stream live on the Presidential Inaugural Committee's social media channels, as well as on Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, and AT&T DIRECTV and U-verse.