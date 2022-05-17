Justin Timberlake Shares Advice About How Parenting Can Keep You Young

Justin Timberlake’s kids keep him young! During Tuesday’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 41-year-old musician opened up about fatherhood.

“Having kids, I feel like you get to see the world again through their eyes,” the singer, who shares sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 21 months, with wife Jessica Biel, said during a round of "Burning Questions."

After admitting during the game that he thought that he would have grown out of “being childish,” the Candy actor shared some words of wisdom he received about parenting.

“I got some really good advice from someone the other day who said, 'Keep your kids as young as they can be for as long as possible because that's what keeps you--. Don't let them grow up too fast,'” the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer said.

Timberlake and Biel’s kids have certainly been keeping them busy. During her final visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Biel gave an update on her and Timberlake's boys. "Both of our boys never stop. I mean, it is constant," she told DeGeneres during the Mother’s Day show. "It's, like, running and jumping off everything and climbing up everything."

Biel shared that like their father, the boys are into music -- but have very different tastes. Biel said that Silas is into orchestras, symphonies and movie scores -- with a side of EDM. Phineas, however, is all about rocking out with a guitar or by making any surface a drum.

"He won't put these instruments down," she said.

Silas and Phineas aren’t just killing it in the music department. According to their mom, the boys are great at gifts. Last week, the actress spoke to ET about the creative gifts she got from her children for Mother’s Day.

“My kids made me the cutest T-shirt that says, ‘Best mom is life,’ which means you know they wrote it,” Biel told ET.

“And then a canvas bag with handprints and footprints. It was cute," she added. "And then I left and did my own thing for a few hours -- which was the best thing. You know what, you just need a little bit of a break, because when you come back, you’re better for everybody.”