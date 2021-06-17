Kaitlynn Carter Is Pregnant With Her First Child With Boyfriend Kristopher Brock (Exclusive)

Congratulations are in order for Kaitlynn Carter.

The Hills: New Beginnings star revealed on her Instagram that she and her boyfriend, Kristopher Brock, are expecting their first child together. Carter, 32, posted a photo of her and Brock's shadows, which shows them holding hands and her burgeoning baby bump. The two have been dating for just over a year.

A source tells ET that Carter and Brock are "beyond excited" about her pregnancy. According to the source, to celebrate, the couple booked a Babymoon at Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection in Cabo and it was a "dream vacation."

"They wanted to do something extra special just the two of them before they made the news public,” a source says. “She is obsessed with the spa at Esperanza and wanted to spend a couple days pampering herself."

The source adds that they booked a stay at the luxury resort for two nights, Sunday and Monday.

"It was the perfect mix of romance and relaxation,” says the source, who shared that the couple stayed in a Garden spa casita and enjoyed a romantic beachside dinner, and that Carter also indulged in a prenatal spa treatment.

Meanwhile, according to an eyewitness at the resort, "They looked so relaxed and you can tell they’re so in love. They were really affectionate and always smiling. She looks amazing! She was showing off her bump and she really is glowing."

The eyewitness added that the couple spent the day in the shade in a private pool cabana.

Carter and Jenner spoke about their breakup on the latest season of New Beginnings, with her saying, "I feel like throughout the course of our breakup, there has been so much speculation about why we broke up. We've never talked about it publicly, other than, 'We weren't lining up. Things weren't right.'"

And in a May interview with ET, Carter said she was dating someone new.

"I'm not single now, no. I've been dating someone since early last year, well, I guess midway through last year," she shared, adding her new partner could "possibly" appear on New Beginnings.

"We did film a little bit together," Carter revealed. I'm not sure what will make the cut, but it's possible."

See more on Carter in the video below.