Kal Penn Recalls Almost Taking President Barack Obama to a Strip Club

Kal Penn almost took former President Barack Obama to a strip club.

The actor stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, where he recalled working in the White House during Obama's presidency. Penn, who was promoting his new book, You Can't Be Serious, touched on his behind-the-scenes stories, including the one time he almost made plans to take President Obama to what he thought was a tapas bar, when it was actually a "topless bar."

"Here is what happened. It was like my second, third week there," Penn, who was a former associate director of the White House Office of Public Liaison, began, sharing how he went to get a haircut and was invited to what he heard was a "tapas bar." "I was getting hungry so I said, 'That's great.' And he said, 'You should actually bring your office, the White House Office of Public Engagement to my tapas bar."

When the barber told him he should bring the President as well, he said that might be difficult but asked for his business card for future events. When he got home and took a real look at the card it read, "Rodolfo's Ladies Topless Bar."

Thankfully, Penn realized his mistake before he invited Obama.

Penn recently announced his engagement and the story of his 11-year relationship with partner Josh in his new memoir. The 44-year-old actor explained his decision to share their relationship with the world, which marked the first time he's spoken publicly about his love life.

"I've always been very public with everybody I've personally interacted with. Whether it's somebody that I meet at a bar, if Josh and I are out or we're talking to friends," he told People. "I'm really excited to share our relationship with readers. But Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, four people who I'm closest to in the family, are fairly quiet. They don't love attention and shy away from the limelight."

Meanwhile, in a recent Twitter exchange with Cardi B, she agreed to serve as his wedding officiant after he mentioned seeing her on his flight.

However, Penn noted during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that there is still a lot of planning to be done before it happens.

See more in the video above.