Kaley Cuoco Calls Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey 'the Man That Saved Me' in Birthday Tribute

Kaley Cuoco is showing her boyfriend some birthday love! On Thursday, the Flight Attendant actress shared a sweet post dedicated to her leading man, Tom Pelphrey.

“To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby! To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born ❣️ 🎂 I love you!! @tommypelphrey,” Cuoco wrote next to a picture of the Ozark star smiling in front of a scenic backdrop.

Pelphrey felt the love as he took to the comments and wrote, “Love you so much. ❤️🙏🙏♥️.”

Cuoco’s birthday wishes didn’t stop on her feed. The love continued on her Instagram Stories with a series of pictures and videos. “Berlin birthday boy,” she wrote over a selfie featuring her and Pelphrey.

In a video, the Big Bang Theory actress called him “the birthday boy with the best laugh.” In a final picture, Cuoco gave her man one last shout-out. “You deserve it all...happy birthday honey...so many beautiful adventures to come,” she captioned the photo.

Earlier this month, Cuoco and Pelphrey took to social media to celebrate as they each snagged Emmy nominations for their work on The Flight Attendant and Ozark, respectively.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco and Pelphrey confirmed their relationship in May. In June, the actress and her ex-husband, Karl Cook, finalized their divorce, after four years of marriage.

In April, ahead of making her latest relationship public, Cuoco opened up about her desire to fall in love, but never be married again. "I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership," she told Glamour. "But I will never get married again. Absolutely not."

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco shared that although she doesn’t want to go through a marriage, there is still a place for someone special in her heart. "I believe in love because I've had incredible relationships. I know that they're out there. I like being someone's partner and having that companionship," she said.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

"We’ve all been there where you think, ‘Oh my god, I'm never going to meet someone else.’ And you do. There are great people that come into your life and they leave your life. And there are reasons for all of it," she added. "The minute that I agree to let it go, someone else magical comes into my life. So I do believe there is someone out there. I love love. I'm not someone that wants to be by myself."