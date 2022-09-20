Kaley Cuoco Roasts Pete Davidson for Wearing Hoodie to ‘Meet Cute’ Premiere (Exclusive)

Keeping things low-key in the spotlight. Pete Davidson dressed down for the premiere of his new rom-com, Meet Cute, and his co-star, Kaley Cuoco, didn't miss a chance to poke fun at his on-brand, casual ensemble.

ET's Rachel Smith was on the carpet at the Meet Cute premiere in New York City on Tuesday and was speaking with Cuoco -- who looked stunning in a shimmering metallic blazer dress -- when Davidson hit the scene.

The former Saturday Night Live actor rocked a white hoodie -- with the hood up -- green slacks and wrap-around shades as he posed and smiled for photos, and the Flight Attendant star couldn't help but poke fun.

"I'm glad Pete dressed up for the occasion," Cuoco said with a laugh. "That is so bad."

Roy Rochlin/WireImage

The pair joked for a bit about his look before Cuoco explained why exactly Davidson is such a charming and magnetic person.

"Honestly he's just he's just a really sweet human being," Cuoco shared. "Especially shooting here in New York, he has a lot of fans, and I mean mobs of people as we were shooting, and the guy stops for every single person, he takes a photo with every person, he signs every autograph."

"He's really generous when it comes to that, and it's a really sweet side to him," she said, adding that his jovial friendliness was equally present on set during filming. "He's so funny that all we did was laugh, laugh, laugh, laugh, laugh, so it was it was pretty cool."

In Meet Cute, Cuoco plays a single woman named Sheila who discovers a time machine that allows her to travel back in time to a date she had the night before with a man named Gary (Davidson), over and over again. However, when she starts going back to moments in Gary's past to try to change him into her dream version of the man she wants him to be, things get even more complicated and messy.

"There's something about it that was, like, not just a romantic comedy and not just a time travel film," Cuoco said of what attracted her to the film in the first place. "It was all of the things, and in such a sweet fun way."

Meet Cute premieres Sept. 21 on Peacock.