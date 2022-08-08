Kaley Cuoco to Star in Peacock's Comedic Thriller 'Based on a True Story'

Kaley Cuoco is jetting off to a new adventure.

The Flight Attendant star will headline Peacock's comedic thriller, Based on a True Story, it was announced Monday. Cuoco will play a married woman named Ava Bartlett, but all other details are being kept under wraps.

According to the official logline, Based on a True Story is "inspired by a bizarre true event" and follows "a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America's obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat."

Jason Bateman is an executive producer on the series, alongside showrunner Craig Rosenberg, Michaele Costigan and Roxie Rodriguez who co-executive produces.

Cuoco's new project comes on the heels of The Flight Attendant's uncertain future as the HBO Max thriller, which earned her two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, has yet to officially be picked up for a third season.

Cuoco, who is an executive producer on Flight Attendant, hinted that the sophomore season may be it.

"There's definitely interest in doing a third season. I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed," Cuoco said in May, leaving the door slightly ajar that she "could possibly get back in it."

"I think I need a minute. I just kind of feel like we just ended," she explained. "Some of my favorite shows on TV take some time to come back, and then I get very excited about a new season. I want to make sure that the fans are excited and that we're not pushing it too hard."

"We've done so much this season," Cuoco added. "Even in the eight episodes, we've done so much story that I'm thinking, 'Well, what could we do next?' So, it's going to take a lot of thought to make sure if we go back that it's better than the last two, which is very hard to do."