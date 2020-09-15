Kamala Harris Asks Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler About Their Impressions of Her and Hillary Clinton

It was time for Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler to face two of the famous women they've impersonated on Saturday Night Live -- Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton. The comedians both participated in a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' presidential campaign, and the California senator addressed the elephant in the room toward the end of the chat.

"Can you just tell us, I think people would love to know and I think Hillary and I would like to know, for those impersonations, can you kind of walk us through what that process is like?" Harris asked the SNL alums.

"In front of you?" Rudolph quipped. "That's embarrassing."

Harris admitted, "It is kind of a weird question to ask."

Rudolph, who portrayed Harris during the Democratic primary, opened up about getting into the role.

"I'll be honest with you, I really wish I had some sort of amazing technique, but I don't. I really don't," she admitted, noting that she doesn't consider herself an impressionist. "In terms of Senator Harris, I didn't have an impression because I wasn't walking around my house doing my Kamala. But I think it starts with trying to get someone's voice if you can."

Rudolph also shared the one thing that best put her in character as Harris.

"I tend to mimic the sound of people's voices or if there are gestures or mannerisms," she explained. "But there's nothing crazily overt about Senator Harris, but I have to tell you, when I got to Saturday Night Live and they put the wig on me, it was done."

Poehler joked about playing former Secretary of State Clinton, saying, "As far as preparation, I just do like a Tom Brady -- tons of workouts, I eat really clean, all nightshades. I hang out with my supermodel wife. I try to just get a lot of sleep, take my protein powder, stay away from processed foods and get ready for the season because I wanna get that ring."

