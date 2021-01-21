Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Turns Heads in Sparkly Coat on Inauguration Day

Ella Emhoff turned heads in a stylish ensemble on Inauguration Day. The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris wore a fashion-forward brown Miu Miu coat with check pattern and sparkly orange embellishments on the shoulders, paired with a Batsheva collared dress.

She attended the inauguration ceremony with her brother Cole Emhoff. Her father Doug Emhoff was by Harris' side as she was sworn into office with President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Ella, a Brooklyn-based artist and fashion designer who attends Parsons School of Design in New York City, accessorized the stunning designer coat with a black face mask, gloves, headband and round glasses.

It's clear the college student has great style. Ella's Instagram, which currently has 121k followers, is filled with fun, bright outfits. She also shares her colorful knitwear designs.

The inauguration ceremony was a star-studded event. Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks performed at the Capitol. Former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton along with former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were also in attendance.

