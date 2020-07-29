Kandi Burruss, Garcelle Beauvais and More Bravo Stars Unite for New 'Race in America' Special

Bravo is pushing the conversation forward. Real Housewives like Kandi Burruss and Garcelle Beauvais and more stars are coming together for a new special, Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment.

The 90-minute open dialogue features 10 outspoken Bravolebrities who share their perspectives on race relations today and how we can move forward with hope. Burruss is also an executive producer on the special, alongside Leslie D. Farrell and Dorothy Toran. Todd Ducker, Gizelle Bryant, Dr. Britten Cole, Gregory Gourdet, Toya Bush-Harris & Dr. Eugene Harris, Leah McSweeney, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Porsha Williams, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke will appear as panelists.

Watch a sneak peek at the special below.

The program will reveal "thoughts and personal stories on the Black Lives Matter movement, racial inequality in America, the value of allies, Karens and their privilege, the role voting plays in changing the system, and many other topics," Bravo said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The three doctors on the panel also provide their unique perspectives on race in the medical world. With silence no longer being an option, this pivotal conversation aims to bring about understanding and motivate action in a time of such great upheaval and uncertainty," the press release added.

"Leslie and I are pleased to reunite with our Bravo family to curate a conversation so critical to the state of race in America today," Toran said in a statement. "Our sincere hope is that this special offers a unique opportunity to promote greater understanding, motivate learning, and support communities of color. We are especially grateful to all of the talent who lent their voices to such an important dialogue."

Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment premieres Sunday, Aug. 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.