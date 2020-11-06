Kandi Burruss Gets Emotional Recalling How She Explained Police Brutality to Her 4-Year-Old Son

Kandi Burruss is talking to her children about race. The 44-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star and mother of three appeared on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where she talked about raising black children in America.

"My son, Ace, who's four, he was a policeman on career day. So when my husband, Todd [Tucker], was trying to explain to him what was going on and why everybody was so upset and what was happening with the police, Ace was confused," Burruss noted, getting visibly emotional. "He was like, 'So, the police are the bad guys?'"

Burruss explained to host Cohen that while he can sympathize, he can never understand a black parent's experience in this situation.

"Now isn't that crazy to have to explain that to a four year old? For you to be black and have to worry about the police being the bad guys," she said through tears. "That's an emotional thing for me. And Andy, I know you care about us, but you don't have to think about that. You know what I'm saying? That's something that we have to think about for our sons."

Protests surrounding police brutality and racial injustice have taken place across the country and around the world in the wake of George Floyd's death. Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who died on May 25 after a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.

Burruss also added that her oldest daughter, 17-year-old Riley, has taken personally her friends' social media posts, or lack thereof, about the Black Lives Matter movement.

"She was like, 'OK, I am unfollowing every single friend or person that is not black who's not speaking up about this, who's not showing that we're an ally with our community,'" Burruss said of Riley. "'It's one thing to say, 'Oh, we're friends, we're cool, but if I don't see some type of something that they're recognizing is happening right now, I'm unfollowing them,' and she seriously did. She made it a movement through her whole friend group. If she did not see some type of statement or show that you care, she was unfollowing you."