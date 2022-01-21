Kandi Burruss' OLG Spinoff Is Here! Watch the 'Kandi & the Gang' Trailer

Order up! Bravo is delivering a hot meal straight to your TV with Kandi Burruss' new series, Kandi & the Gang. The show follows the goings on at the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband, Todd Tucker's, four-year-old Atlanta-area eatery, OLG... aka, Old Lady Gang.

"OLG was a hit!" Kandi remarks in the just-released trailer for the series, quickly followed by Todd declaring, "But now it's dysfunctional!"

The show promises to be part family docuseries -- Kandi's mother (RHOA viewers know her as "Mama Joyce") and aunts are the namesake "OLG" -- and part Vanderpump Rules, with Kandi and Todd playing Lisa Vanderpump to their front of and back of house staff.

"I think the similarity is that she has restaurants, I have restaurants, and we're both Housewives. OK, great. I think that's where the similarities stop," Kandi quipped to ET of the comparison back in June. "You definitely will get to know some of the people that actually work at the restaurant. Some people may or may not know, I do have some family members that you may not have gotten a chance to know from Real Housewives that do work at the restaurant, so you'll probably see some of them."

"Those people crazy in there!" Todd cracks of their employees, who provide laughs, drama and plenty of moments sure to grab the HR department's attention in the supertease. Check it out for yourself here:

Viewers will get to meet a wide variety of OLG staffers, from the OLGs themselves -- Joyce, Aunt and Bertha -- to Kandi's righthand man/OLG general manager DonJuan Clark, consultant Phillip Frempong, hostess Shawndreca Robinson, bartender Dom'Unique Variety, managers Torin Mitchell and Brandon Black, parking manager (and Kandi's cousin) Patrick Dallas, server Brian Redmond, plus Melvin Jones and Rashard Roles.

"Listen, we have some spicy people at work at OLG," Kandi promises. "Some of them are way more interesting than me, so I cannot wait for you to get to meet them."

Kandi & the Gang premieres Sunday, March 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.