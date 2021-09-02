Kanye West Appears to Hint at Cheating on Kim Kardashian 'After 2 Kids' in New Song

Kanye West's new song seems to suggest infidelity. On the track "Hurricane," which was released on Kanye's album, Donda, the 44-year-old rapper appears to hint that he cheated on his now-estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, after the birth of their first two children.

Kanye and Kim share four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. ET has reached out to Kanye's rep for comment.

"Here I go actin' too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin' after two kids / It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'," Kanye raps on the track.

Also on the song, the rapper seems to reference his and Kim's California home, as well as his struggle with addiction, and other difficulties in his personal life.

"Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it / Genius gone clueless, it's a whole lot to risk / Alcohol anonymous, who's the busiest loser?" he raps. "Heated by the rumors, read into it too much / Fiendin' for some true love, ask Kim, 'What do you love?' / Hard to find what the truth is, but the truth was that the truth suck / Always seem to do stuff, but this time it was too much."

Despite the apparent meaning behind the song, Kim seemed to reveal that the track is one of her favorites off of the album when she shared a screenshot of it on her Instagram Story.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair has remained on good terms since their split, as she's supported him at his Donda listening events, in addition to family outings with their kids, and a recent lunch together in Malibu.

Last month, a source told ET that Kanye "wants to get back with Kim and he has been trying to win her over again and reprove himself."

"Kim and Kanye have a deep love for each other and many amazing memories and it's difficult to just let that all go. Kim's main focus and concern are her children and doing what is best for them and their family," the source said. "She is open to seeing where things go with Kanye and to see if they can work through their issues as a couple."

The source added, "Regardless of what happens, Kim and Kanye plan to co-parent in a healthy way and will always maintain a supportive relationship."