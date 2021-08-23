Kanye West Attempts to End Feud With Drake: 'It's Time to Put It to Rest'

Kanye West is extending an olive branch to Drake amid their longtime feud. On Monday, West publicly invited Drake to join him onstage on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles to end their bad blood.

Music executive J Prince shared the video, in which West reads off a cellphone and addresses his beef with Drake. The 44-year-old rapper asks 35-year-old Drake to come together to free Larry Hoover. Hoover, the co-founder of Chicago's Gangster Disciples gang, is currently serving a life sentence in federal prison after he was found guilty of murder in 1973. He later received six additional life sentences after he was found guilty on charges of continued gang activity while in prison.

"I'm making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake," West says in the video, before referencing their recent best-selling albums, Donda and Certified Lover Boy, respectively. "Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it's time to put it to rest. I'm asking Drake on Dec. 7 to join me onstage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover."

"I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people – everywhere – how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together," he added.

During West's recent Drink Champs interview, he talked about his feud with Drake, which at one point, had West's now estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, calling Drake out.

"Drake don't do a diss like, an outright diss song where it's a headshot. He's gonna set it up like war," West said. "He gonna do stuff like, live five blocks down the street from you. He gonna like, go, and, you know, DM every single girl in your family, every single girl around your family, all your n***as' girls."

Meanwhile, on Certified Lover Boy, Drake seemingly took shots at West after West apparently shared Drake's Toronto address in August in a reported Instagram post that was later deleted. On the song "7am On Bridle Path," Drake references a neighborhood in Toronto where he owned a home.

"You know the fourth level of jealousy is called media / Isn't that an ironic revelation? / Give that address to your driver, make it your destination / 'Stead of just a post out of desperation," he raps. "This me reaching the deepest state of my meditation / Why you over there trying to impress the nation?"