Kanye West Brings Out Marilyn Manson & DaBaby at Third 'Donda' Listening Event

Kanye West held his third listening event for his forthcoming album Donda on Thursday, and brought out some unexpected surprise guests.

During the event, this time held at Soldier Field in West's hometown of Chicago, the artist appeared on the front porch of a recreation of his childhood home, alongside two children who appeared to be his kids North and Saint, whom he shares with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

The first song West played during the livestreamed event was the track "Jail," which fans had excitedly embraced during the previous two listening parties as it included a verse recorded by JAY-Z.

This time around, however, the song instead featured a verse by DaBaby -- who also joined West on the porch of the reconstructed home, alongside Marilyn Manson.

"Don't try to test me.

I keep it clean, but they could get messy.

I talk to God every day. That's my bestie.

The appearance by the artists comes shortly after DaBaby faced a wave of backlash for making shocking, anti-LGBTQ remarks about people with HIV/AIDS during the Rolling Loud festival in July. He later apologized in several different statements, and subsequently deleted his own apologies.

Manson, meanwhile, is currently facing multiple lawsuits filed by numerous women accusing him of sexual assault, rape and sexual misconduct. Manson has denied all claims leveled against him.

Many fans watching the event took to social media after the track played, and voiced their strong opinions about swapping out JAY-Z's verse with DaBaby's.

The surprises didn't end with the special guests. In fact, West upped the ante from his second listening party, when he closed out the event by levitating into the air.

This time, the grand finale included West setting himself on fire, and being completely engulfed in flames.

Then, after the (controlled) self-immolation, he was joined by a woman in a wedding dress that many believe was his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. They proceeded to have a mock wedding ceremony in the center of the field, as traditional wedding music played.

Many fans had a hard time containing their confusion and surprise.

According to the Chicago Tribute, the event was allowed to admit 38,000 fans into the stadium -- which has a 63,000-person capacity. However, no COVID-19 tests or proof of vaccination was required for admission. However, the Chicago Department of Public Health used the opportunity to hold a vaccination event during the listening party, in an effort to give out 1,500 doses of the vaccine to those who need it.

