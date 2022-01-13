Kanye West Named Suspect in Battery Report Following Alleged Altercation in L.A.

Kanye "Ye" West is under investigation by the LAPD after he was named a suspect in a battery report following an alleged confrontation in downtown Los Angeles.

According to the LAPD, the incident was reported at around 3 a.m. Thursday morning in the Arts District. Police say they are investigating the alleged incident and no arrests have been made. According to FOX LA, which first broke the news, the 44-year-old rapper allegedly punched a man and knocked him to the ground after an autograph request. The news station reports the alleged incident happened outside a members-only club. Soho Warehouse is near where cops say the incident was reported.

FOX LA reports West had left by the time police arrived on the scene. TMZ has obtained video purportedly showing West shouting, "Did y'all say that or not? Did y'all say that or not? Cuz that's what happened right f**king now." The outlet reports the video was shot sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Earlier that evening, West and Julia Fox were on a star-studded date night that included Madonna, pro boxer Floyd Mayweather, Evan Ross and former NFL pro Antonio Brown.

On Instagram, Ross gave an inside look at the "eclectic" group's hang session at Hollywood celebrity hot spot Delilah's. In the first video, Madonna sits in the center of the group while swaying to the music. The camera pans past her to West and Fox, who are cuddled up close on the couch.

In the final shot, the Uncut Gems actress shows off her revealing leather outfit, as she wraps her arms around Kanye, who has his arms around Madonna’s neck. The actress and rapper were later spotted hand in hand leaving the eatery.