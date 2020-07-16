Kate Gosselin Celebrates Her Son Aaden Being the Last to Lose His Braces

All of the Gosselin kids are braces-free! Kate Gosselin took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone earlier this week after her 16-year-old son, Aaden, finally got rid of his braces, making him the last of her eight kids to get a metal-free smile.

"Braces are a thing of the past in this house! FINALLY! Yay us! #LastBracesOffParty #AadenIsBracesFree 😁😁😁😁" Kate captioned a photo of a cake she'd made Aaden, which features a boy's face made out of Twizzlers wearing glasses with white teeth made from Chiclets.

Kate made a similar tasty treat for her son, Joel, in May 2019.

Kate shares her eight children with ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, who is currently caring for two of the former couple's sextuplets, Hannah and Collin. The rest of their children, including 19-year-old twins, Cara and Madelyn, and 16-year-old Leah and Alexis reside with Kate.

Back in May, Jon opened up to ET about the state of his relationship with the mother of his eight kids.

"I wish that all my kids would just be together, hang out together, go to the mall. Just hang out together," he told ET. "Kate and I don’t live that far away from each other but I feel like there is an invisible wall. They should be able to just get together. I have no qualms about it. If they want to go meet each other, go ahead. I feel like it’s more on the other side."

He added, "I don’t hear from Kate. It’s just totally like that person doesn’t exist anymore."