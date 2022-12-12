Kate Hudson Weighs In on Having More Kids: 'I Don't Even Know If I'm Done Yet'

Another child could potentially be in Kate Hudson’s future. The 43-year-old actress, who shares 18-year-old Ryder with Chris Robinson, 11-year-old Bingham with Matt Bellamy, and 4-year-old Rani with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, admits that she is always open to change in her life, and she’s not sure if that means another child.

"I’ve been having children my entire adult life," Hudson tells Byrdie. "I’ve got my 4-year-old and I’ve got a kid in college. And I don’t even know if I’m done yet. You know, I don’t have that answer yet."

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star isn’t pressuring herself or even planning. Instead, she is living and enjoying every moment and encouraging her children to do the same thing. "The thing is with kids, you have to let them be who they’re meant to be," she says.

Hudson also shared that she is currently in the "best pocket of her life," in her forties, and finally sees what her older friends meant as they prepped her for this decade.

"Now I know why all of my friends that were older than me in their forties were like, 'This is my best. This is my favorite decade so far,'" she says. "The focus is much more from the outside than it is from the inside, I think, which says a lot about how we’re programmed. Because the only time I think about aging is when I’m asked about how I think about aging."

Still, although she is crazy about her family, the perfect day involves some time without them.

"The real perfect day is I actually get two hours to myself," she shares.

In November, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star dished on her blended family and how she makes raising children work with their respective fathers.

"It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we’re killing it," Hudson said during an interview with The Sunday Times. "The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it's ours."