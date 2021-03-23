Kate Hudson's Daughter Rani Rose Joins Dad Danny Fujikawa for Morning Meditation

Sharing some contemplative father-daughter time. Kate Hudson's young daughter is learning how to meditate with her dad, Danny Fujikawa.

Hudson, 41, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet video showing Rani, 2, sitting alongside her father on the floor by the foot of their bed.

Fujikawa and his little girl are sitting cross-legged, with their hands on their legs and their eyes closed. They breathe in and out peacefully in a serene moment of tranquility.

After one full, deep breathe, Rani appears to reach a Zen state almost instantly and decides that's enough for the day, as Hudson -- who's shooting the video -- supportive says, "Oh, that was so good, sweetheart!"

"Rani, you are so good at meditating," her proud dad says as Rani walks off.

Hudson and Fujikawa welcomed Rani in October 2018. Hudson is also the mother of 17-year-old son Ryder and 9-year-old son Bingham, from previous relationships.

