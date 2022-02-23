Kate Middleton Admits to Having Baby Fever: 'William Worries About Me'

Don't tell Prince William! Kate Middleton has three beautiful children -- Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 -- but the Duchess of Cambridge isn't immune to baby fever.

The 40-year-old royal is currently on an official visit to Denmark where she is spending lots of time with young kids, something her husband is a bit concerned about.

On Tuesday, she met with parents and babies during a visit to the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project at the Børnemuseet Children's Museum, which focuses on the mental health and wellbeing of parents and infants.

While meeting the little cuties, Kate admitted to feeling "very broody."

"William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds," Kate joked about her husband (via royal reporters). "I come home saying, 'Let's have another one!'"

Last month, Prince William joked about his wife's baby fever at an event in Lancashire where she held a baby girl.

"Don't give my wife any more ideas!" he jokingly told the baby's parents, adding to Kate, "Don't take her with you."

In January 2020 during an appearance in Bradford, England, Kate told one fan in the crowd when asked about baby No. 4, "I don't think William wants any more."

Kate's been having lots of fun on her trip, even sliding down an indoor slide in the most graceful and regal way possible, of course.

On Wednesday, she met with a group of Danish Forest Kindergarteners, who enjoy the outdoors while at school in an effort to embrace nature and learning. She helped to build a campfire and even chopped some wood in a white turtleneck sweater, jeans, boots, and an army green jacket.

Kate has a go. pic.twitter.com/jJGu5aAI2F — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) February 23, 2022

"Yesterday was all about understanding the very earliest stages of a child’s development here in Denmark 🇩🇰," Kate wrote on Twitter. "Today we move on to learn about the next stage of their life, focusing on children’s mental health and wellbeing."