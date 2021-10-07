Kate Middleton and Prince William are Having the Best Time at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton and Prince William love their tennis! On Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the women's singles final match at Wimbledon, where Ashleigh Barty beat Karolina Pliskova, making her the first Australian women’s singles champion at Wimbledon since Goolagong Cawley in 1980.

For the occasion at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London, England, Kate wore a summery green dress and white heels. As for William, he sported a light blue suit. The couple appeared to be having a ball as they continuously laughed and clapped during the game.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Karwai Tang/WireImage

There was also another familiar face in the crowd! Meghan Markle's friend, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, was seated just a few rows behind William and Kate, along with her friend, Natasha Poonawalla.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

In addition to cheering in the stands with her husband, Kate, who is a royal patron of the AELTC, was also given the honor of presenting Ashleigh with her trophy.

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Karwai Tang/WireImage

This was Kate's second time at Wimbledon this year and her first public appearance since being exposed to COVID-19. Because of her exposure, William hosted the Big Tea event solo at Buckingham Palace last week, which honored NHS (National Health Service) staff and frontline workers.

She also did not attend the Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club in Windsor, England, on Thursday, where William was back on the field for the first time since 2019.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The last time the Duke of Cambridge publicly saddled up his horse and grabbed a mallet was at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match at Billingbear Polo Club where he played and won against his brother, Prince Harry's, team.