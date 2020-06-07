Kate Middleton and Prince William Have Joint Public Outing for Afternoon Tea at Hospital

Kate Middleton and Prince William are continuing their public outings to support healthcare workers. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital near their home in Norfolk, England, on Sunday to mark the 72nd anniversary of the NHS (National Health Service) in the United Kingdom.

The service has been providing free care to patients amid the coronavirus pandemic and so far has treated 100,000 COVID-19 patients.

The royal couple joined the hospital's staff for an outdoor afternoon tea to celebrate the occasion and to honor healthcare heroes.

For the appearance, Kate wore a navy printed dress with a white collared shirt underneath. She pulled her hair back in a ponytail and appeared to be in great spirits as she laughed with employees. William too looked rather chipper at the event, wearing a grey suit and talking with the hospital's staff.

More from the hospital tea party attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge #NHSBirthdaypic.twitter.com/g6cPY5s8o1 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) July 5, 2020

Royal reporters shared videos of the couple greeting employees without masks at the outdoor event. The hospital itself is also celebrating its 40th anniversary this month.

After several months of quarantine and isolation, the royals have been making more public appearances in recent weeks. For more on their recent outings, watch the clip below: