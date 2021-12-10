Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Their 2021 Holiday Family Photo

Prince William and Kate Middleton are sharing a new photo of their family! On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's social media accounts posted the image that the royals are featuring on their 2021 Christmas card.

In the sweet photo, which was taken in Jordan, Kate and William each rest a hand on the other's knee, as they sit with their kids, 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis around them.

William, 39, is dressed down for the pic, wearing shorts and a polo shirt, while his 39-year-old wife sports a maxi dress. George and Louis are dressed similarly to their dad in shorts, with their oldest son opting for a camouflage polo, and their youngest opting for a striped top. Meanwhile, Charlotte sports a blue-and-white checkered dress in the pic.

"Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card," reads the caption.

Last year, the royals sat on a hay bale and posed in front of firewood for their Christmas pic. Louis stole the show in that shot, as he displayed a huge smile while standing between his dad's legs. The year prior, the five-person family posed in a motorbike and sidecar for their annual pic.

The Cambridge Household family Christmas card this year features The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George on a motorbike and sidecar ❄️🎄 pic.twitter.com/pNg3zPJXqS — Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) December 18, 2019

The newest pic of William, Kate and their kids comes the day after the couple stepped out for the "Together at Christmas" community carol service in London, England.

The couple met with a variety of people once inside the church, paying tribute to the work of individuals and organizations across the U.K. who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was hosted and spearheaded by Kate and supported by The Royal Foundation.

