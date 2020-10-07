Kate Middleton and Tennis Champ Andy Murray Team Up to Surprise Young Athletes

Young tennis fans got quite the doubleheader this week when they received a video call from both Kate Middleton and British tennis pro Andy Murray. The 38-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who is the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, video chatted with students from Bond Primary School in Mitcham, England.

The call was to mark what would have been the final week of the Wimbledon tennis championships, which were canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Middleton announced her surprise guest to the group of students, saying, "He plays tennis for Great Britain. He's a two-time Olympic champion. He's a former world no. 1. Can you possibly guess who this might be?"

They quickly guessed that it was Murray joining them and asked him questions about his impressive career.

Murray noted he played his first match at the age of seven and that he decided to play because "it was one of the few things I was good at."

The 33-year-old athlete tearfully retired from tennis in January 2019 after sustaining several injuries.

"I did it because I enjoyed it and I had fun doing it, so I've been very lucky," Murray told the students.

In addition to her virtual work, Middleton has also made several recent in-person appearances after months of quarantining in Norfolk, England, with her husband, Prince William, and their three children.

