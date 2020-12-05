Kate Middleton, Prince William and the Royal Family Pay Tribute to International Nurses: Watch

This year more than ever, people across the world are appreciating the importance of International Nurses Day. To mark the special occasion, senior members of the royal family shared a special video of their video calls with nurses from around the globe.

"On this International Nurses Day, my family and I want to join in the chorus of thank yous to nursing and midwifery staff all over the country and indeed the world," Prince Charles, who was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 but eventually recovered from the illness, said in the five-minute clip.

Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, appeared in separate video calls with nurses, praising the work they do.

"It's amazing that you're able to still continue the support and the care that you would normally provide even under these difficult circumstances," Kate told several nurses.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything that you're doing. Your colleagues are doing a terrific job and I hope you know how appreciated everyone is," the Duke of Cambridge added.

William, Charles, Kate, Camilla, Princess Anne, and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, all appeared in the clip, speaking with nurses from Sierra Leone, Australia, Tanzania, Cyprus, Malawi, India, the United Kingdom, and the Bahamas.

Though Queen Elizabeth II didn't appear in the video, the clip did begin with audio of her speaking with a nurse, saying, "This is rather an important day. Yes, because they've obviously had a very important part to play recently."

The royals have been hard at work even while quarantined amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They've virtually opened several field hospitals around the United Kingdom, video chatted with their charities, and given public addresses.

For more, watch the clip below: