Kate Middleton Shares Rare Selfie Video for Children's Mental Health Week

Kate Middleton is encouraging children and adults to express themselves. The Duchess of Cambridge recorded a special message to promote patronage Place2Be's annual Children's Mental Health Week -- and shared the rare selfie video on social media.

"This year's Children's Mental Health Week is all about expressing yourself -- about finding creative ways in which to share your thoughts, ideas and feelings," said Kate, who looked casual and cozy in a puffer jacket and black beanie. "So whether that's through photography, through art, through drama, through music or poetry -- it's finding those things that makes you feel good about yourself."

"And while this is Children's Mental Health Week there has never been a more important time to talk about parental wellbeing and mental health too," she continued.

Kate noted how she had heard how important but hard to prioritize parental mental health can be. "So please look after yourself too," she encouraged.

"Find those ways in which to share your thoughts and your feelings or find someone to talk to because we really do need to be the very best versions of ourselves for the children in our care."

In an interview last year, Kate got candid about struggling like other parents to homeschool her children while also helping them understand what's going on amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kate shares three kids with her husband, Prince William: 7-year-old Prince George, 5-year-old Princess Charlotte and 2-year-old Prince Louis.

“George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects," she told ITV's This Morning last May. "Making spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work."

"It’s hard to explain to a 5 and nearly 6 or 7-year-old what’s going on,” she noted.

See more in the video below.